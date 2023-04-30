Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.