Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TD opened at $60.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

