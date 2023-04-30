Parallel Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $118.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

