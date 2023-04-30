Parallel Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,781,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,363,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 142,672 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,472,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $71.99 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

