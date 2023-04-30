L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LHX opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $255.10.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
