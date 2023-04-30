Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,156 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 318.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.45.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

