D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.