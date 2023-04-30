Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after buying an additional 1,759,924 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after buying an additional 510,323 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,030,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.