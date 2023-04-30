Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 14.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Garmin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

