APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in APA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

