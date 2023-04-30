Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,761,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,932,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,791,000.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $192.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

