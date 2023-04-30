Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.8% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.