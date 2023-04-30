Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,741 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $40.36.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

