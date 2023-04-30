Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
