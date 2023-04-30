Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,758 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

