Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 25,703 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,703 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

