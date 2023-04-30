Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

