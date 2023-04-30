Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 174,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 125,441 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 76,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

