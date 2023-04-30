Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,536 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insider Activity

Garmin Price Performance

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $114.39. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

