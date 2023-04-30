Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 552.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,194 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 113,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $165.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average is $133.60. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

