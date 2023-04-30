Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $259.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $263.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.68.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

