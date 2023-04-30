CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 70,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 262,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 159,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -243.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

