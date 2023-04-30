Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

