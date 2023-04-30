4,446 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

