D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $573,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in F5 were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after buying an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $134.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.61. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $178.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.