D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,012 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:CIM opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

