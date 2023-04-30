BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after acquiring an additional 204,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after acquiring an additional 234,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.13 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

