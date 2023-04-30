O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $920.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $913.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $917.31 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $922.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $852.60 and a 200 day moving average of $829.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

