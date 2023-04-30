Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $75.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.04.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $110.56.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $472,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Roku by 333.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

