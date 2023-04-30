Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 5,950.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

