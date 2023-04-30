Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $71.58 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.