Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,330,000 after buying an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 917,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,309,000 after acquiring an additional 781,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

DDOG stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.89.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

