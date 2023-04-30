Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

