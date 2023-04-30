Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

