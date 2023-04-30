Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,887,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 627.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,363.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,270 shares of company stock worth $800,096. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

