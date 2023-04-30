Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,014 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

NYSE:COO opened at $381.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $388.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

