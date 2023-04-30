Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Masimo worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

