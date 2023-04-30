Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 718 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.12.

TTWO stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

