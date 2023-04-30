Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,470,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 44,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.45.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.