Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 184,509 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Chegg Price Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.