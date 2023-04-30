Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.