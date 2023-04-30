Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.