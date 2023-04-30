Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.6 %

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,277.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,229.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,054.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.