Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after buying an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,724,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 545.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 306,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 259,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 198,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

