Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.60.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

