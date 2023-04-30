Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,230 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

