Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PulteGroup Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,739 shares of company stock worth $10,245,859. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

