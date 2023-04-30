FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $259.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

