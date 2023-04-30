Ieq Capital LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 15,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

