Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,804,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 82,930 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 26.6% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 186,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its position in Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 660,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.